Tinubu Meets Security Chiefs Amid Rising Attacks

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a high-level meeting with Nigeria’s security chiefs as part of renewed efforts to tackle rising insecurity across the country.

The meeting, which took place in Abuja, focused on the escalating wave of terrorist attacks, banditry, and threats to military formations, particularly in the North-East and North-West regions.

Top military and intelligence officials in attendance included the Chief of Defence Staff and heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and other security agencies, who briefed the President on the current security situation and ongoing operations.

Sources indicate that discussions centered on strengthening counter-terrorism strategies, improving intelligence gathering, and enhancing coordination among security agencies to combat insurgent groups more effectively.

The meeting comes amid growing concerns over recent deadly attacks on military bases and civilian communities, as well as calls for stronger and more decisive action from the government.

President Tinubu is said to have reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ending terrorism and restoring peace, while urging security agencies to intensify operations and deliver results.

The development signals a renewed push by the federal government to review and reinforce its security architecture in response to evolving threats.



