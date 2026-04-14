Ogun APC Pick Sen Adeola As Sole Candidate For 2027 Guber Election

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, on Monday, adopted the senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Solomon Adeola, popularly called Yayi, as its governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.





The decision to field the lawmaker as the party’s governorship candidate was announced at a state strategic caucus meeting presided over by the state chairman of the party, Yemi Sanusi, and held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta.





The meeting was attended by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former governors Chief Olusegun Osoba, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and Gbenga Daniel, despite his reported suspension by the party since August last year.





Others present included Senator Iyabo Obasanjo; Gboyega Isiaka, who represents Imeko/Afon Federal Constituency and is also a governorship aspirant; and other serving and former members of the state House of Assembly and National Assembly.





Abiodun, at the event, announced Adeola as the party’s consensus governorship candidate and urged other aspirants to rally round him, stressing the need for party unity over personal interests.





The announcement was followed by jubilation among party members, who chanted, “Yayi ni jo, Yayi ni jare.”





In his acceptance speech, Adeola thanked party members for the confidence reposed in him, pledging not to disappoint the party.





He said, “Now is all the sacrifices that my brothers have put together to ensure this day comes to pass.





I believe in oneness and the unity of our dear state and Ogun West by extension.





“I know the vision for this state. I know how passionate and how central this state is to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“As far as maintaining our status aside from being the fastest-growing economy in Nigeria, all efforts that have been put in place to ensure that we reposition this state and take our pride of place in the comity of states in this country are well recognised.





“Your Excellency, my dear leaders who are here, I want to assure you that I will not let you down.





“I promise to keep the flag flying. I promise to retain and maintain the unity, peace, and progress that have taken place in Ogun State for the last three years and beyond. I can assure you I will not derail.





“I will not derail the ship I am about to take over. I will make sure that it does not derail, and by the special grace of God, I will do my best, my utmost best, to keep every member of our great party together, to keep the state together, and to ensure that irrespective of our political alignment, we are one indivisible family.”

Yayi added, “Going forward from today, Your Excellency and all the leaders of the party, I want to assure you that a new Ogun State is born, and everything that needs to be done to keep us together, to keep us as one indivisible entity, so that we can take Ogun State to the promised land and to the next level we all desire, will be done.”

The state chairman, Yemi Sanusi, said the meeting was convened to preserve party unity before, during, and after the primaries.

He stressed the importance of rancour-free primaries, noting that the caucus meeting was aimed at carrying all stakeholders along and ensuring the party remained united ahead of the 2027 elections.





The PUNCH had reported on March 24, 2026, that the APC is moving toward a consensus arrangement to settle on the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, as its governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Lagos State.





The report added that party stakeholders also favoured the Yayi for Ogun State, and the senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Sharafadeen Alli, for Oyo State.





The purported decisions, according to that report, emerged from a meeting of APC stakeholders from the three states with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos during the Sallah holiday.





Following the consensus, Iyabo Obasanjo, on Monday, suspended her governorship ambition.





In a statement she signed and made available to journalists, the daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo stated that she had decided to put her ambition on hold following the party’s pick of Yayi as consensus candidate.





The former lawmaker representing Ogun Central between 2007 and 2011 congratulated Yayi and wished him well in his future endeavours.





Obasanjo equally thanked the party leaders and all her supporters across the state, praising them for their unwavering steadfastness and unprecedented support while her consultation across the state lasted.





She stated that “At the Ogun APC caucus meeting held today, April 13, 2026, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) was announced as the consensus candidate of our party for the 2027 gubernatorial election.





“I congratulate him and wish him every success. I also thank the state and national leaders of our great party for the opportunity to participate in the nomination process.





“Based on these developments, I have decided to suspend my gubernatorial aspiration.





“To my supporters across Ogun State, I am deeply grateful for your calm, steadfast support and unwavering trust throughout this journey. Together, we move forward with patience, strength and hope.”











