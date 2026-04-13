Breaking: Another Senior Military Officer , Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram

Few days after the death of Brig Gen Braimah, another senior officer of the Army and some of his men have lost their lives in another Boko Haram

The CO 242 Monguno Borno State, Col I A Mohammed , CKN News learnt died on Sunday

It was gathered that there was an attack last night and the soldiers went on reinforcement and on their way bumped into an IED which exploded and killed some of the soldiers

Ten of the soldiers died alongside the Commanding Officer and his escort.

There have not been a statement from the military high command as at the time of this report