Breaking: Another Senior Military Officer , Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram

byCKN NEWS -
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 Few days after the death of Brig Gen Braimah, another senior officer of the Army and some of his men have lost their lives in another Boko Haram

The CO 242 Monguno Borno State, Col I A Mohammed , CKN News learnt died on Sunday

It was gathered that there was an attack last night and the soldiers went on reinforcement and on their way bumped into an IED which exploded and killed some of the soldiers 

 Ten of the soldiers died alongside the Commanding Officer and his escort.

There have not been a statement from the military high command as at the time of this report 

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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