Happy Birthday To A Child Of Destiny IGP Tunji Disu By CKN

Happy birthday to a rare and distinguished brother

You've been an inspiration to a lot of us your friends

You've been a friend not only in need but in deed

As you clock another milestone in your life , may God in his infinite wisdom continue to bless you as you serve your fatherland with utmost professionalism and patriotism

We are proud of you

Keep on representing us

May good health be your portion in Jesus mighty name 🙏

Congratulations and happy birthday my brother, you're indeed a child of destiny

Eku orire sir









Profile

Olatunji Rilwan Disu (born 13 April 1966) is a Nigerian police officer who has served as the 23rd Inspector General of Police of Nigeria since 2026. He was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to replace Kayode Egbetokun who resigned in February 2026

He previously served as the Commissioner of Police of the Federal Capital Territory from 2024 to 2025 and as the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State from 2023 till his redeployment to the FCT in 2024.

Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police

7 October 2024 – 25 March 2025

Preceded by

Benneth Igweh

Succeeded by

Ajao Adewale

Rivers State Commissioner of Police

In office

9 November 2023 – 7 October 2024

Preceded by

Emeka Nwonyi

Succeeded by

Mustapha Bala

Head of Police's Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT)

In office

2 August 2021 – 28 March 2023

Preceded by

Abba Kyari

Commander of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS Commander)

In office

13 June 2015 – 2 August 2021

Succeeded by

Saheed Egbeyemi

Personal details

Born

13 April 1966 (age 60)

Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Alma mater

Lagos State University

Adekunle Ajasin University

Occupation

Police officer

Military service

Allegiance

Nigeria

Branch/service

Nigeria Police Force

Rank

Inspector General of Police

Disu is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Police Force in Nigeria, the position previously held by Abba Kyari.

He is a graduate of English Education from Lagos State University (LASU) and a holder of two master's degrees, one in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and the other in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.



