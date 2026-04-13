Happy Birthday To A Child Of Destiny IGP Tunji Disu By CKN

Happy birthday to a rare and distinguished brother
You've been an inspiration to a lot of us your friends
You've been a friend not only in need but in deed
As you clock another milestone in your life , may God in his infinite wisdom continue to bless you as you serve your fatherland with utmost professionalism and patriotism
We are proud of you
Keep on representing us
May good health be your portion in Jesus mighty name 🙏
Congratulations and happy birthday my brother, you're indeed a child of destiny
Eku orire sir
Profile
Olatunji Rilwan Disu (born 13 April 1966) is a Nigerian police officer who has served as the 23rd Inspector General of Police of Nigeria since 2026. He was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to replace Kayode Egbetokun who resigned in February 2026
He previously served as the Commissioner of Police of the Federal Capital Territory from 2024 to 2025 and as the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State from 2023 till his redeployment to the FCT in 2024.
Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police
7 October 2024 – 25 March 2025
Preceded by
Benneth Igweh
Succeeded by
Ajao Adewale
Rivers State Commissioner of Police
In office
9 November 2023 – 7 October 2024
Preceded by
Emeka Nwonyi
Succeeded by
Mustapha Bala
Head of Police's Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT)
In office
2 August 2021 – 28 March 2023
Preceded by
Abba Kyari
Commander of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS Commander)
In office
13 June 2015 – 2 August 2021
Succeeded by
Saheed Egbeyemi
Personal details
Born
13 April 1966 (age 60)
Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria
Alma mater
Lagos State University
Adekunle Ajasin University
Occupation
Police officer
Military service
Allegiance
Nigeria
Branch/service
Nigeria Police Force
Rank
Inspector General of Police
Disu is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Police Force in Nigeria, the position previously held by Abba Kyari.
He is a graduate of English Education from Lagos State University (LASU) and a holder of two master's degrees, one in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and the other in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.