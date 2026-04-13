Police Arrest Suspect Who Robbed Job Seekers In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged robbery incident in which job seekers were lured to a fake interview in the Magodo area of the state and dispossessed of their valuables.

The arrest follows a viral video last week that raised concern on social media over the rising threat of sophisticated scams targeting desperate applicants.

In the video shared by X user @General_Somto on April 10, applicants could be seen scattered, with a few putting their hands on their heads.

One of the victims could be heard recounting the experience, warning others to be cautious of fraudulent job offers.

“Nigerians, let’s be careful out there… Not all job offers are legit. We went for a job interview in Magodo, Lagos only to be robbed. They took our phones, money, and everything we had on us,” she said.

According to details shared in the comments section of the video, the setup appeared professional and trustworthy at first.

The interview was held in an organised environment, and nothing initially raised suspicion.

However, victims claimed they were asked to step out briefly, only to return and discover that their personal belongings—including mobile phones, cash, and other valuables—had been taken.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued via its X handle on Sunday, saying the matter is under investigation.

“The Command confirms that the incident captured in the viral video is under investigation. The case was reported at about 11:00 p.m. on 09/04/2026.

“One suspect is currently in Police custody, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects and bring all those involved to justice.”

The police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of job offers before attending interviews, especially those advertised online.

It advised job seekers to confirm company details through official channels, avoid isolated or unverified venues, and inform trusted contacts before attending interviews.







