Revealed: How Notorious Cult Leader " Yinka Agali " Was Assassinated In Lagos

A suspected leader of the Buccaneers cult group in Surulere, Lagos, Adedipe Adeyinkan, popularly known as Yinka Agali, has been shot dead.

Agali was killed on Saturday night, April 11, 2026, in the Iponri area of Surulere. He was regarded as a prominent and influential figure within the group in the area.

Reports indicated that he was shot while driving in the Iponri axis. Some accounts linked the incident to rivalry between cult groups, while others suggested possible political undertones ahead of local elections.

Videos circulating on social media indicated that the deceased had political links with the All Progressives Congress.

Responding to enquiries, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed that a gunshot was reported around 11:30 p.m. on April 11 near the National Stadium Bridge towards Iponri. A patrol team from Surulere Division moved to the scene and found the victim inside an unregistered white Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 with gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said the victim was rushed to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, where he was confirmed dead and his body deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

She added that the assailants abandoned an unregistered black Ford Edge and fled in another vehicle. Both vehicles have been recovered, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects.

Adebisi also said the family of the deceased has retrieved the body and indicated that it is not pursuing a case.