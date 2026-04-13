Olubadan Alleged Dethronement Plan : Oba Ladoja ,Gov Makinde Deny Fayose's Claim

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Sunday disagreed with the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, over a reported plot to dethrone Ladoja.

In their separate reactions in Ibadan, the state capital, Makinde and Ladoja, through their media aides, described the reported plot to dethrone the Olubadan as unfounded and baseless rumour.

Fayose had, on his X handle, written that Makinde was plotting to remove Ladoja as Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He wrote: “I heard reliably that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is plotting the removal of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rahidi Adewolu Ladoja.

“The plot is to commence this week, with a government query to be issued against the Olubadan, citing his absence at the failed coronation of High Chiefs in Ibadanland two weeks ago, and other allegations.”

The media aide to Oba Ladoja, Adeola Oloko, in an interview, described the statement credited to Fayose as unfounded.

He affirmed that there was no rift between Makinde and Olubadan to warrant such moves.

“It will be most unfortunate if it is not a rumour. Though I read it just the way you read it online. I don’t see the cause of friction between the governor and Olubadan of Ibadanland,” he said.

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, submitted that the government had never contemplated, discussed, or planned such an action.

“By now, Nigerians know who and what to believe, especially when the information comes from a particular quarter.

“Oyo State Government has never contemplated, discussed, or planned such an action.

“There has to be a credible motive for every government action, and this, coming from the unofficial spokesman of our opponents, is better put in the refuse dump where it belongs.

“Desperate politics foists thoughtless propaganda and reduces democracy into a joke,” he said.