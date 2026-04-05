Why I Am No Longer Keen On Joining Politics .. Davido





Nigerian music star Davido has revealed that he is now reconsidering his earlier interest in politics, citing concerns about how celebrities have fared in the political space.

The Afrobeats singer made the disclosure during a recent livestream on Twitch with streamer Davrel, where he reflected on his long-held ambition to venture into partisan politics.

According to Davido, his perspective has shifted over time as he observes the experiences of other entertainers who transitioned into politics without much success.

“Before, I wanted to go into politics but honestly, now, I see it two ways. All my years of goodwill, my name and my career, all the hard work and the fan base we have built, it is tricky because the way people look at things; the superstars that have gone into politics, the transition hasn’t really been successful,” he said.

The singer noted that his legacy in the entertainment industry and the realities of the political terrain have made him more cautious about taking such a step.

“I feel like if you are a politician, you are a politician. It is like it is their business,” Davido added.



