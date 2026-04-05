Police To Sanction Officers In Viral Lagos Harassment Video









The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it will take disciplinary action against some of its officers captured in a viral video allegedly har@ssing an upcoming rapstar and his friend in the Abulado area of Lagos on Saturday, March 4.

The viral video showed the moment the officers stopped the vehicle the two men were in, ordered them out of the vehicle and asked the men to follow them to another area for a search to be conducted, The officers got irritated when the young men queried the decision of the officers to take them to a hidden place for a search to be conducted. The officers got mad when they spotted the one of the young men recording their actions with his smart eyeglasses,

The video sparked outrage from Nigerians with many condemning the officers over their bad manners.

In a post shared on its X handle, the police complaint response unit said Olatunji Disu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has directed the divisional police officer (DPO) of Satellite Town, Lagos, to produce the officers in Abuja on April 8 for disciplinary proceedings.

The police said the officers have been identified and will face appropriate sanctions.

“Dear members of the public, the policemen in the viral video have been identified and appropriate disciplinary actions await them accordingly. We seek your support and trust as we fight impunity to a standstill,” the post reads.



