Soldiers Arrest Two Suspects , Recover Guns In Jos

Troops under Operation Enduring Peace have intensified security operations across the Jos metropolis in a decisive move to curb rising tensions and restore order.

The operation, which included a widespread stop-and-search exercise across key parts of Jos, led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of dangerous weapons, including a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and a pump-action firearm.





Security forces carried out targeted patrols in high-risk areas such as Jos North and Jos South, covering locations like Dadinkowa, Old Airport Junction, Tudun Wada, and the Low-cost housing estate. The increased presence of troops is part of ongoing efforts to prevent further violence and reassure residents amid the current security situation.





In a related development, troops responded swiftly to reports of gunfire in Yelwa Cattle Market in Shendam. On arrival, the attackers fled under military pressure, retreating into nearby bushes. During a follow-up sweep, two injured residents were found with gunshot wounds and immediately evacuated for medical treatment.





Authorities say the operation will continue with full force, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining peace and protecting lives across Plateau State until normalcy is fully restored.