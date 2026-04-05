Resident Doctors To Begin Indefinite Strike From April 7th

Nigeria’s healthcare system faces major disruption as the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has announced an indefinite nationwide strike starting 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The decision follows a National Executive Council meeting, where doctors condemned the Federal Government’s move to halt the implementation of the Professional Allowance Table (PAT) and failure to meet key financial obligations.

The association described the situation as a serious setback to doctors’ welfare, demanding immediate reversal of the policy, payment of outstanding salaries and promotion arrears, as well as the release of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund.

NARD warned that the strike will be total, indefinite, and nationwide, a move that could severely disrupt services in public hospitals across the country.

Patients in federal and tertiary health institutions are expected to be heavily affected, as resident doctors make up a critical part of Nigeria’s healthcare workforce.

This latest action highlights ongoing tensions between medical professionals and the government over welfare and working conditions.



