Former INEC Chairman Jega Loses Wife

Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega, wife of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, is dead.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 5, 2026, the family confirmed her death and disclosed that her Janaiza prayer will take place after the Zuhr prayer at 1:30 p.m. at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Prof. Jega currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee (PLRIC), Special Adviser to the President on Livestock Development, and Pro-Chancellor of both Nasarawa State University and Usman Danfodio University.

The late Hajiya Hadiza Jega was widely known for her support of education and community development, particularly across northern Nigeria.

The family prayed for her soul to be granted Aljannah Firdausi and called on friends, associates, and well-wishers to remember them in prayers during this period of mourning.

Bayero University, Kano, where Jega was Vice Chancellor, also announced her demise while commiserating with the Professor.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. With total submission to the will of Allah, we announce the passing of the wife of our former Vice-Chancellor, Prof.Attahiru Jega, OFR.”

“Her Janazah will be held immediately after Zuhr prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja, today Sunday, 5th April 2026.

“May Allah grant her Aljannatul Firdaus and forgive her shortcomings. May He also grant the family the strength and patience to bear this loss. Ameen,” the statement read.



