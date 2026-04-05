Ogun State Govt Boost Security With Additional Operational Vehicles To Police

Statement issued by Nigerian Police Force

The Nigeria Police Force is pleased to announce the attendance of IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu psc(+) NPM, at the commissioning of landmark projects in Ogun State, further reinforcing the Force’s unwavering commitment to national security.

The presence of the IGP at this significant occasion underscores the strategic importance of security in the region and highlights the collaborative efforts between the Nigeria Police Force and state authorities to safeguard lives and property.

During the event, security was a central focus, with the commissioning of new security vehicles and electric motorbikes aimed at enhancing operational capabilities.

The IGP commended the Ogun State Government for its proactive approach to security, emphasizing the critical role of the Police Force in maintaining peace and order.

These newly commissioned assets will be deployed to improve rapid response and bolster patrol efficiency across the state.

The Inspector-General reaffirmed the Force’s dedication to working closely with state stakeholders and the Federal Government to address emerging security challenges.

He assured the public that the Nigeria Police Force remains vigilant and committed to protecting citizens, supporting national development, and ensuring a safe environment for all.

The Nigeria Police Force expresses gratitude to all dignitaries, including the Governor of Ogun State and other distinguished guests, for their continued support and partnership in advancing security initiatives.

The Force encourages residents to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activities as part of a shared responsibility for community safety.

DCP ANTHONY OKON PLACID psc(+) mni

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters, Abuja

5th April, 2026