NDLEA Uncovers Cocaine In Palm Kernel Oil Cans, Arrests Kingpin In Lagos Hideout

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have successfully dismantled a drug traff!cking syndicate in high stakes intelligence led operations that lasted three weeks during which cocaine consignments concealed in tins of palm kernel extract heading to the United Kingdom were intercepted and the warehouse where the shipments are packaged raided while all the three layers of the group were unraveled leading to the arrest of the kingpin.

According to the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the breakthrough began on Wednesday 11th March 2026, when NDLEA officers of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Strategic Command Ikeja Lagos intercepted 3.10 kilograms of cocaine at the export shed of the airport. The illicit substance was meticulously hidden inside tins of palm kernel extract intended for shipment to the UK.

Babafemi mentioned that two suspects handling the shipment, Idris Olayiwola Amoo and Akinlami Akinsoji Adedoyin were promptly arrested.

‘’To unravel the sender and the arrowhead of the drug syndicate, a well-coordinated sting operation was carried out on Thursday 2nd April leading to the arrest of the sender of the consignment, Ezemuwo Joel, who operates under a fake identity as Ajayi.

His arrest provided the link to the syndicate’s head, 52-year-old King Arinze who was flushed out of a hideout in the Isolo area of Lagos.

He was thereafter taken to his warehouse at 11, Ola Ifa Street, Bucknor, Isolo where NDLEA operatives recovered 886 tins of palm kernel extract prepared for drug concealment; industrial tools including a sealing machine, tin openers; paint sprays; 52 grams of cannabis sativa and a pack of hand gloves.

Arinze has since confessed to personally draining the oil from the tins to conceal the cocaine’’ Babafemi said