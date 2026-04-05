Obi Preaches Hope At Easter After Good Friday Sorrow

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential frontrunner and the Labour Party's 2023 Presidential flagbearer, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians at Easter to be very hopeful of an Alleluya Sunday after the Good Friday sorrow.

Writing on his X handle the former Anambra state Governor said in his Easter message to Nigerian Christians: "As you commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ amid severe hardships, I urge you to remain hopeful bearing in mind that "Good Friday must come before Easter Sunday.

"At Easter, I sincerely share with you the weight of the economic burden on families, even as I encourage you not to lose heart. Let us see our current struggles as a temporary "cross" that we must bear before our nation can experience a political and economic rebirth.

"Our dear country is bedevilled by poor leadership, leading to a period of intense suffering—symbolised by the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. However, the possibility of a "New Nigeria" (the resurrection) still exists through our resilience and better governance especially as our Redeemer lives and assures us that a New Nigeria is possible.

“We are very hopeful that even though the road to Alleluia may be rough and challenging, we believe it must arrive by 2027 by the grace of God. Happy Easter.”