17 Killed As Gunmen Attack Benue Community On Easter Sunday

A deadly attack has struck Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving several residents dead and properties destroyed.

The incident, which occurred on Easter Sunday, reportedly claimed at least 17 lives, while many others are still missing as search and rescue efforts continue.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that armed assailants invaded the community, opening fire on residents and setting multiple houses ablaze, forcing many families to flee for safety.

The attack has left the community devastated, with survivors displaced and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.





Authorities are yet to release a comprehensive official statement on the incident, while security agencies are expected to intensify efforts to restore calm and track down those responsible.

The latest violence has renewed concerns over recurring attacks in parts of Benue State and the broader North-Central region, with calls for stronger security intervention to protect vulnerable communities.



