Tinubu Appoints Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu As Minister Of Foreign Affairs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Nigeria’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs, following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down ahead of his anticipated political move toward the 2027 elections.

Tinubu also nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, subject to Senate confirmation.

These were contained in a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday.

According to him, the changes are intended to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic posture and align foreign policy with the administration’s economic priorities.

“These adjustments are part of ongoing efforts to reposition Nigeria’s foreign policy architecture for greater efficiency, strategic engagement, and stronger global partnerships,” the statement read.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, a veteran diplomat and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, is expected to take over leadership of Nigeria’s external relations at a time when the administration is focusing on economic diplomacy, regional stability, and expanded international cooperation.

The presidency, in the same statement, emphasized her experience in international affairs, noting:

“Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu brings decades of diplomatic experience and a deep understanding of Nigeria’s engagement with the global community,” the statement read.

Enikanolaiye, who previously served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, is a career diplomat with postings in several international capitals including Addis Ababa, London, Ottawa, Belgrade, and New Delhi.

The statement further described his nomination as part of efforts to strengthen continuity within Nigeria’s foreign service:

“Ambassador Enikanolaiye’s extensive experience across multiple diplomatic missions will support Nigeria’s evolving foreign policy objectives,” the statement added.

Tinubu congratulated both appointees and urged them to prioritize national interest, enhance economic diplomacy, and ensure improved welfare for Nigerians abroad.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu upgrades Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu to Minister of Foreign Affairs





TINUBU NAMES BIANCA ODUMEGWU-OJUKWU AS MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, NOMINATES AMB. SOLA ENIKANOLAIYE AS MINISTER OF STATE

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down to participate in the 2027 elections.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu previously served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the same vein, the President has nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as the new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, subject to Senate confirmation.

Until his nomination, Ambassador Enikanolaiye, from Kogi State, served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

Enikanolaiye is a distinguished diplomat and seasoned public servant with over three decades of exemplary service in Nigeria’s foreign service. He has previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held key diplomatic postings in Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, London, and New Delhi.

The President noted that these appointments are part of ongoing efforts to reposition Nigeria’s foreign policy architecture for greater efficiency, strategic engagement, and stronger global partnerships.

President Tinubu congratulates the appointees and urges them to work diligently to promote Nigeria’s national interest, advance economic diplomacy, foster regional stability, and safeguard the welfare of Nigerians at home and abroad.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

April 29, 2026