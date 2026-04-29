IGP Tunji Disu Approves Dismissal Of Policemen Involved In The Execution Of Youngman In Delta, To Be Charged For Murder





The Inspector General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, has ordered the immediate dismissal and prosecution of ASP Nuhu Usman, the officer involved in the fatal shooting incident of 26th April 2026 in Effurun, Delta State, which resulted in the death of upcoming singer, Mene Ogidi.

A statement released by the Force spokespoerson, DCP Anthony Placid this evening, said all officers connected to the incident were immediately withdrawn from the Delta State Command and transferred to Force Headquarters, Abuja, where they were subjected to expedited disciplinary proceedings.

The statement added that the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), alongside other internal disciplinary processes, concluded its review.

‘’Findings established unequivocally that the principal officer, ASP Nuhu Usman, acted in gross violation of Force Order 237 and other extant regulations governing the use of firearms. His actions were unlawful, unprofessional, and a clear betrayal of the oath to protect life and uphold the law.

Consequently, the FDC has recommended the immediate dismissal of ASP Nuhu Usman and other officers found culpable. The Inspector-General of Police has approved the recommendations and forwarded same to the Police Service Commission for ratification in line with due process.’’the statement read

The statement added that upon completion of the administrative procedures, the affected officers will be handed over to the appropriate judicial authorities for prosecution for their roles in the extrajudicial shooting.

Full Statement

FORCE LEADERSHIP ORDERS DISMISSAL, PROSECUTION OF OFFICERS INVOLVED IN EFFURUN SHOOTING

The Nigeria Police Force hereby provides an update on the disciplinary actions taken following the fatal shooting incident of 26th April 2026 in Effurun, Delta State, which resulted in the death of Mr Mene Ogidi.

Sequel to the earlier directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, all officers connected to the incident were immediately withdrawn from the Delta State Command and transferred to Force Headquarters, Abuja, where they were subjected to expedited disciplinary proceedings.

The Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), alongside other internal disciplinary processes, has concluded its review. Findings established unequivocally that the principal officer, ASP Nuhu Usman, acted in gross violation of Force Order 237 and other extant regulations governing the use of firearms. His actions were unlawful, unprofessional, and a clear betrayal of the oath to protect life and uphold the law.

Consequently, the FDC has recommended the immediate dismissal of ASP Nuhu Usman and other officers found culpable. The Inspector-General of Police has approved the recommendations and forwarded same to the Police Service Commission for ratification in line with due process.

Upon completion of the administrative procedures, the affected officers will be handed over to the appropriate judicial authorities for prosecution for their roles in the extrajudicial shooting.

The Inspector-General of Police reiterates, in the strongest terms, that the Nigeria Police Force maintains a zero-tolerance stance on extra-judicial actions and abuse of power. No uniform confers the right to take life outside the provisions of the law. Any officer who violates this fundamental principle will face the full weight of disciplinary and legal consequences.

The IGP extends his deepest and most solemn condolences to the family of the deceased, Mr Mene Ogidi. He acknowledges the pain and loss suffered and assures the family that this tragic incident will not be treated lightly. The Force is fully committed to ensuring that justice is not only served but seen to be served, in a manner that reinforces public confidence and institutional accountability.

Members of the public are urged to remain calm and law-abiding, as the Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to discipline, professionalism, and the protection of the rights and dignity of all citizens while ensuring accountability at all levels.

DCP ANTHONY OKON PLACID, psc(+), mni

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters, Abuja

29th April 2026