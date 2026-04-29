Popular Herbal Vendor Eniola Sisi Alagbo Apologise Over Leaked Threesome Sex Video





Eniola Fagbemi, better known as Sisi Alagbo is an Oyo State-based herbal vendor and social media personality popular for promoting “agbo” (traditional herbal drinks) for things like fertility, infections, and general wellness. She has a sizable following on platforms like Facebook and TikTok.





A private video leaked online showing her, her husband (reportedly Adesola Hakeem), and another woman in a threesome. In the footage, she’s said to be filming while naked. The leak reportedly started from a WhatsApp group (allegedly sent by the husband by mistake, according to some claims from people like her former godmother Mewolaka).





She posted a public apology on her verified Facebook account on Wednesday:





“I own my mistakes and I apologize with all sincerity of the video circulating online, am deeply sorry to everyone who felt disappointed in me! This is a great phase for me and I pray for God forgiveness and my fans forgiveness, please let’s move on pass this because this media is where i get little support to feed, pls don’t condemn me or castigate me am already passing through a lot, I can’t eat or sleep for days even sleeping meds aren’t working for me anyone longer, am deeply sorry everyone. Please forgive me i don’t want to injure myself it’s only little strength i have…”

It’s a raw, emotional apology focusing on regret, mental health struggles, and her livelihood depending on her online presence.

As expected in Nigeria (and generally with such scandals), it’s a mix:

• Some are sympathetic, especially noting the emotional toll and calling for forgiveness.

• Others are roasting her hard, calling the apology “foolish” or performative, questioning why record it in the first place, or digging into her past content.





This fits the classic pattern of influencer/private content leaks — privacy is gone once it’s out, and the court of public opinion is brutal, especially when it clashes with the wholesome/herbal healer image she built. Whether the apology helps her retain fans or not remains to be seen; these things often boost short-term visibility but damage long-term trust.





People make private mistakes (or choices), but in the age of easy sharing, the consequences hit fast and public. Hope she gets the support or peace she’s asking for — mental health struggles sound genuine here.