President Tinubu Allocates Abuja Lands To Ambassadors Designate

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the allocation of land to Ambassadors and High Commissioners-Designate in Abuja, as part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic engagement and encourage closer ties with Nigeria.

Wike made the disclosure during a courtesy visit by Ambassadors-designate led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Umar Ahmed, at his official residence in Life Camp, Abuja, on Tuesday.





Addressing the envoys, the minister said that the President’s decision stemmed from a desire to ensure that Nigeria’s representatives have a permanent stake and a residence in Abuja for when they return for periodic briefings.





"The President believes that most of you do not have a place in Abuja... he will encourage you to see how you will put up where you can stay.





"Before you leave this morning, each and every one of you should have your form to apply for a land allocation in Abuja," Wike stated.





He also noted that the gesture was aimed at deepening diplomatic presence in Nigeria’s capital while fostering stronger engagement between foreign missions and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





“You are, in essence, the mirror of this country. The way the world sees you is the way it will see Nigeria,” Wike said, urging the envoys to uphold the nation’s image in their respective postings.





“You are, in essence, the mirror of this country. The way the world sees you is the way it will see Nigeria,” Wike said, urging the envoys to uphold the nation’s image in their respective postings.





He charged them to effectively communicate the vision and priorities of President Tinubu, particularly in attracting foreign investment and strengthening international partnerships.





“Mr. President has travelled extensively to attract investment and partnerships. It is now your role to reinforce that effort by building confidence in Nigeria as a viable destination for investment,” he stated.





The minister also used the occasion to dismiss concerns about Nigeria drifting towards a one-party state, insisting that the country remains firmly rooted in democratic principles.





“Nigeria remains a multi-party democracy. There is no plan to turn the country into a one-party state. You must communicate this clearly wherever you serve,” he said.





Highlighting development strides in the FCT, Wike noted that infrastructure expansion and improved road networks across the six area councils Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali were positioning Abuja as a competitive global capital.





He called on the envoys to attract investors, particularly in agriculture and waste management, noting that vast arable land in areas such as Gwagwalada and Kwali remains underutilised.





“There is enormous potential in agriculture within the FCT, but investment is still limited. We need your support to unlock these opportunities,” he added.





Wike further revealed ongoing efforts to partner with countries including Saudi Arabia and Egypt to boost key sectors, while also announcing plans for engagement with the European Commission to enhance development cooperation.





He expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, saying, “I remain confident that by 2027, Nigeria will be more peaceful, more united, and stronger as a nation.”





Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Ahmed, said the visit was part of the ambassadors’ induction programme, designed to expose them to the strategic importance of the FCT in Nigeria’s foreign relations.





He noted that Abuja, as the nation’s administrative and diplomatic hub, plays a critical role in shaping global perceptions of Nigeria.





“Our Ambassadors and High Commissioners have been entrusted with representing Nigeria at a pivotal moment in our nation’s development,” Ahmed said, adding that they were expected to promote economic diplomacy, attract investment, and project Nigeria positively on the global stage.





He commended the ongoing transformation of the FCT under Wike’s leadership, particularly in infrastructure, urban management, and service delivery, noting that such progress strengthens Nigeria’s international image.





Ahmed also called for stronger collaboration between Nigeria’s foreign missions and the FCT Administration to advance investment promotion, cultural exchange, and urban development initiatives.





The visit, he said, underscores the importance of aligning Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives with domestic development priorities, especially in positioning Abuja as a world-class capital and a hub for international cooperation.