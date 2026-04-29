Tinubu Eulogises Glo Chairman Mike Adenuga At 73

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday felicitated Globacom/Conoil Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, who turned 73.

He described him as a colossus whose imprint of excellence cuts across telecommunications, real estate, banking, oil and gas.

A goodwill message personally signed by the President in Abuja reads: “I congratulate the Guru, a businessman with the Midas touch, on his birthday.”

Tinubu said the businessman’s life remained an affirmation of hope, belief and vision.

According to the president, Adenuga mogul rose from humble beginnings to become one of Africa’s finest entrepreneurs.

Tinubu said Adenuga’s achievements demonstrated the immense possibilities of Nigerian enterprise, adding that the success story would inspire younger Nigerians.

The president also commended Adenuga’s support for arts, culture, sports and entertainment.

He said culturally significant festivals and youth-focused entertainment events had continued to thrive through the businessman’s backing.

Tinubu further praised Adenuga’s humanitarian contributions in education and healthcare.

“I also laud his many humanitarian endeavours across education and healthcare, and encourage him not to stop giving back to the people.”

The president prayed for continued good health, wisdom and renewed vision for greater accomplishments.

“As Mike celebrates today (Wednesday), I celebrate with him and pray that God Almighty continues to bless him with good health, wisdom, and renewed vision for even greater accomplishments,” Tinubu said.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال