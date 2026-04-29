Tinubu Eulogises Glo Chairman Mike Adenuga At 73

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday felicitated Globacom/Conoil Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, who turned 73.

He described him as a colossus whose imprint of excellence cuts across telecommunications, real estate, banking, oil and gas.

A goodwill message personally signed by the President in Abuja reads: “I congratulate the Guru, a businessman with the Midas touch, on his birthday.”

Tinubu said the businessman’s life remained an affirmation of hope, belief and vision.

According to the president, Adenuga mogul rose from humble beginnings to become one of Africa’s finest entrepreneurs.

Tinubu said Adenuga’s achievements demonstrated the immense possibilities of Nigerian enterprise, adding that the success story would inspire younger Nigerians.

The president also commended Adenuga’s support for arts, culture, sports and entertainment.

He said culturally significant festivals and youth-focused entertainment events had continued to thrive through the businessman’s backing.

Tinubu further praised Adenuga’s humanitarian contributions in education and healthcare.

“I also laud his many humanitarian endeavours across education and healthcare, and encourage him not to stop giving back to the people.”

The president prayed for continued good health, wisdom and renewed vision for greater accomplishments.

“As Mike celebrates today (Wednesday), I celebrate with him and pray that God Almighty continues to bless him with good health, wisdom, and renewed vision for even greater accomplishments,” Tinubu said.



