Kidnappers Invade Army Estate In Abuja , One Killed ( Pictures, Video )

byCKN NEWS -
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A gang of suspected Fulani gunmen attacked a resident of the Army Post Service Housing Estate Kurudu Abuja FCT in the early hours of Thursday 30th April 2026. 

The gunmen numbering about seven came into a compound in the estate in a bid to kidnap the resident. 

Luck ran out of the criminals when the soldiers deployed at the estate responded to distress calls by neighbors. 









A combined team of troops deployed at the estate and Policemen from Divisional Police post Kurudu foiled the kidnap and robbery attempt at Army Post Service Housing Estate Kurudu ( Phase 5) Abuja FCT

The ensuring gun battle resulted in the death of one of the gunmen while one escaped with gunshot wounds. 

The others escaped from the rear of the estate in disarray 

It was gathered that the Fulani gunmen actual target was a top business tycoon living in the estate

Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the gang members according to a resident spoken who to CKN News on condition of anonymity 

Video



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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