Thailand Police Uncover N67m Hidden In Nigerian’s Bathroom Ceiling

Thai police have arrested a Nigerian suspected drug kingpin, Nwaiwu Ifeanyi, after uncovering about 1.5 million baht, equivalent to over N67m, hidden in the ceiling of his bathroom during a night raid on Saturday

It was learnt on Monday from a report published by Bangkok-based news outlet Khaosod English that three other suspects linked to the same drug trafficking ring were also arrested during the operation, which led to the seizure of drugs, cash, and jewellery.

The 46-year-old Nigerian is accused of supplying cocaine for sale in the capital.

According to the report, officers arrested him near Silom Soi 1 after tracking his movements and recovered about 27g of cocaine from him.

Three other suspects were also detained on drug possession charges.

They include a Swiss national, Thomas Giubibini, and two Thai men, Thanayot Asawamethi, 35, and Nattawat Wangkitjinda, 34.

In total, police seized approximately 30g of cocaine, a car, 1.5m baht in cash, foreign currency worth 15,000 baht, and jewellery valued at 400,000 baht.

The report stated that Ifeanyi had lived in Thailand for more than 17 years on a family visa obtained through a Thai spouse.

However, the report noted that the police suspect the marriage was a sham arranged to provide legal cover for his activities.

Investigators, according to the report, said he allegedly coordinated drug sales through encrypted chat groups, which they infiltrated before tracking his movements and carrying out the arrest.

The police added that the suspect resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained before he later allegedly confessed to the charges.

The arrest comes less than three months after another Nigerian based in Thailand, Ukoma Nuzbech, was arrested for allegedly fleeing an ongoing trial over his involvement in a drug trafficking case in the Koh Pha Ngan area.

Nuzbech was first arrested in March 2025 after he allegedly sold 25.71g of cocaine to an undercover police officer.

He was later released on bail pending trial but reportedly went into hiding instead of appearing in court and allegedly continued his involvement in drug activities.