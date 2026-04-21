Terrorists Demand N1bn Ransom For Kaduna Abductees

Bandits who attacked Ariko community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Easter Sunday have demanded a ransom of N1 billion for the release of residents abducted during the assault.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Concerned Ariko Youths, signed by its Chairman, Linus Audu, and Secretary, Kefas Likita, the group described the incident as a tragic attack on innocent worshippers during a solemn period of reflection.

According to the group, those abducted include vulnerable members of the community such as two elderly blind men, women, children, and entire families.

“In the course of what should have been a solemn period of worship and reflection, armed bandits invaded our community, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and the abduction of several residents,” the statement read.

“Among those kidnapped are two elderly blind men, two women whose husbands were killed during the attack alongside their children, several young children, two critically ill women, and entire families comprising husbands, wives, and their children.”

The group lamented that the incident had created a humanitarian crisis, leaving families traumatised and uncertain about the fate of their loved ones.

It added that the demand for N1 billion ransom by the abductors was outrageous and beyond the reach of the rural community.

“The situation is further worsened by the demand of an outrageous ransom of one billion naira, an amount far beyond the reach of this community. It is neither reasonable nor humane to expect affected families, already devastated by loss and trauma, to meet such a demand,” the statement added.

The youths stressed that the continued captivity of the victims represents a violation of their fundamental human rights, including the right to life, dignity, and personal liberty.

They called on the Kachia Local Government Authority to urgently collaborate with security agencies to secure the release of the abducted victims, while also appealing to the Kaduna State Government to deploy adequate security measures to the area.

The group further urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts at tackling banditry across the country, warning that delays in response could worsen the suffering of affected families.

“We urge swift, transparent, and effective action to rescue the abducted victims unconditionally and bring the perpetrators to justice. Continued delay will only deepen the suffering of affected families and erode public confidence,” the statement said.



