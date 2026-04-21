Boko Haram Issues 72-hour Ultimatum Over 416 Captives





Boko Haram terrorists have released a video daring the Nigerian government to attempt a forceful rescue of 416 abducted victims in Borno State.

This is as it was warned that if their demands are not met within 72 hours, the victims will be taken to different locations where they may never be seen again.

A video obtained in the early hours of Monday reports that the group said it “welcomes” any attempt by the government to rescue the victims by force.

The terrorists, dressed in military camouflage, stated that they are battle-ready if the government chooses force instead of meeting their demands.

Previous reports from April 10 indicated that BOSYA has been in communication with the press and serves as an intermediary between the terrorist group and the affected victims. This was when Boko Haram displayed the abducted victims.

The message, delivered in Hausa and translated into English on screen, read: “We are Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidwatu Wal-Jihad under Imam Abu.

“Today, 19th April 2026, we are issuing a new message to the Borno South Youths Alliance and to the Nigerian government, which we do not recognise as our government. This is our first and final message. We are giving you 72 hours.

“If our demands are not met, we will move these victims, including women and children, to different locations. All of them. You have made your decision, and we have made ours. We instruct you, in the name of Allah, not to exceed the given time.”

However, the group did not state its demands in the video.

“And take a look at them before we do so, because you may never see them again. If the government believes it can rescue them by force, you are free to try. We depend on Allah,” the group’s spokesperson added.

He further stated, “Let this message reach the Borno South Youth Alliance and the Nigerian government. We do not act lightly. This is our message.”

Earlier, the group had demanded ₦5 billion on Sunday night for the release of the victims.

Confirming this, the President of the Borno South Youths Alliance, Samaila Kaigama, said the demand was communicated through a video described by the terrorists as a “final warning.”

The statement read: “Borno South Youth Alliance wishes to inform the public and the international community that on 19th April 2026, Boko Haram reportedly issued a 72-hour ultimatum regarding ongoing mediation efforts for the release of the 416 Ngoshe women and children in their custody.

“According to information received during the mediation process led by BOSYA President, Samaila Ibrahim Kaigama, a final warning video was sent after demands were communicated, including a ransom request of ₦5 billion for the release of the abducted women and children.”

Samaila called on the government and concerned Nigerians to prioritise efforts to secure the victims’ release.

“In view of the urgency of this humanitarian matter, BOSYA renews its appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, concerned Nigerians, and philanthropists, including Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and other well-meaning Northern billionaires.

“We respectfully call on all capable stakeholders to urgently intervene and use every lawful and available means to secure the freedom of these 416 women and children,” he said.

It will be recalled that on March 4, it was reported that the group attacked a military base in Ngoshe, burning operational vehicles, dispersing security forces, killing an unspecified number of people, and abducting several others.

Punch