Supreme Court Fixes April 22 For ADC Leadership Appeal

Nigeria’s Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed April 22, 2026, to hear an appeal arising from the leadership crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The appeal was filed by the party’s National Chairman, David Mark, challenging earlier court rulings linked to the ongoing dispute over the party’s leadership structure.

A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, granted an accelerated hearing, underscoring the urgency of resolving the matter.

The case stems from a March 12 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which dismissed Mark’s earlier appeal tied to a prior ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The dispute, involving figures such as Nafiu Bala and other party stakeholders, centers on who holds legitimate leadership control of the ADC, with multiple factions laying claim to key positions.

The Supreme Court has also directed all parties to file and exchange legal briefs within tight deadlines ahead of the April 22 hearing, signaling a fast-tracked resolution process.

The outcome of the case is expected to have major implications for the ADC’s stability and its positioning ahead of the 2027 elections, especially as the party continues to attract high-profile political figures.