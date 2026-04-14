Insecurity Will Drop After 2027 Election .. Akpabio

byCKN NEWS -
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Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has claimed that the recent surge in insecurity across the country is politically motivated and linked to the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Abuja, Akpabio alleged that certain actors are sponsoring violence and attacks in a bid to distract President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and weaken his administration.

He stated that insecurity appears to be increasing because of the approaching elections, suggesting that such incidents could reduce significantly once the electoral cycle is over.

According to him, the alleged strategy is aimed at creating fear, discrediting the government, and shifting public attention away from ongoing reforms and governance efforts.

Akpabio did not name any specific individuals or groups but maintained that the trend reflects political desperation among opponents, especially as alignments and power blocs begin to form ahead of 2027.

The comments come amid growing national concern over renewed attacks, killings, and insecurity in several parts of Nigeria, with calls for stronger and more effective security responses.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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