Insecurity Will Drop After 2027 Election .. Akpabio

Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has claimed that the recent surge in insecurity across the country is politically motivated and linked to the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Abuja, Akpabio alleged that certain actors are sponsoring violence and attacks in a bid to distract President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and weaken his administration.

He stated that insecurity appears to be increasing because of the approaching elections, suggesting that such incidents could reduce significantly once the electoral cycle is over.

According to him, the alleged strategy is aimed at creating fear, discrediting the government, and shifting public attention away from ongoing reforms and governance efforts.

Akpabio did not name any specific individuals or groups but maintained that the trend reflects political desperation among opponents, especially as alignments and power blocs begin to form ahead of 2027.

The comments come amid growing national concern over renewed attacks, killings, and insecurity in several parts of Nigeria, with calls for stronger and more effective security responses.