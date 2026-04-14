Court Grants El-Rufai N200m Bail, Bars Him From Making Public Comment

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State has granted bail to former governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in his ongoing corruption trial.

The ruling was delivered following earlier adjournments to consider arguments from both the defence and prosecution. 

According to the court, El-Rufai was granted bail in the sum of N200 million, with two sureties in like sum. The conditions include that one surety must be a senior civil servant (not below Grade Level 15), while the other must be a recognised traditional ruler.

The court also ordered that the sureties must deposit their international passports, and directed that El-Rufai must attend all court sittings and refrain from making public comments about the case.

Despite being granted bail, the former governor will remain in the custody of the ICPC until all bail conditions are fully met.

El-Rufai is facing multiple charges linked to alleged financial misconduct, abuse of office, and mismanagement of public funds during his time in office.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال