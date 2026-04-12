Society Lady Kidnapped In Broad Day Light In Ibadan

byCKN NEWS -
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A young lady identified as Adetutu Aderibigbe has reportedly been abducted in Ibadan  right in the busy Challenge area, a location many residents pass through daily without a second thought.

According to sources close to the family, the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 8th, around 6PM at Bolumole (opposite Winners’ Chapel).

Eyewitness details paint a terrifying picture…

Adetutu was allegedly ambushed by four armed men who forcefully smashed her car windscreen, creating panic and chaos on the road before whisking her away.

She was reportedly taken in a black Lexus Jeep with no plate number  and since then no contact, no trace, no demands.

Family members are said to be in distress, desperately waiting and hoping for any form of communication from the abductors. Copied

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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