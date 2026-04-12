Society Lady Kidnapped In Broad Day Light In Ibadan

A young lady identified as Adetutu Aderibigbe has reportedly been abducted in Ibadan right in the busy Challenge area, a location many residents pass through daily without a second thought.

According to sources close to the family, the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 8th, around 6PM at Bolumole (opposite Winners’ Chapel).

Eyewitness details paint a terrifying picture…

Adetutu was allegedly ambushed by four armed men who forcefully smashed her car windscreen, creating panic and chaos on the road before whisking her away.

She was reportedly taken in a black Lexus Jeep with no plate number and since then no contact, no trace, no demands.

Family members are said to be in distress, desperately waiting and hoping for any form of communication from the abductors. Copied