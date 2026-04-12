How Gunmen Abducted, Killed US Based Traditional Ruler In Imo State

Gunmen on Friday night killed the traditional ruler of Ochia, Barr Paulinus Ekwueme, alongside security operatives in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. The attackers ambushed the monarch at the boundary of Assa and Ochia communities after he returned from a trip abroad earlier in the week.

Some security operatives in his convoy were also shot dead. Eyewitness said the monarch and the security operatives were set ablaze after the killing, adding that the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area had been thrown into mourning.

Hrm lives in America, but some in his town accuse him of acquiring lots of wealth coming from the oil in their land and yet they have no nepa (light) and other amenities, and that this angered the youths of his community to take this step. One said Ms Duruaku wrote, "he ate the youth empowerment meant given to him by shell oil company and ran abroad for years"







