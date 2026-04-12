Alleged Fraud :Court Orders Seizure Of Pastor's Hotel, School, Event Center

The Federal High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has ordered the final forfeiture of multiple properties linked to Theophilus Ebonyi, General Overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission established them as proceeds of crime.

Justice M.O. Olajuwon ruled that the assets, located in communities bordering the FCT, Abuja, be handed over to the federal government.

The court held that the EFCC met the legal requirements under the Advance Fee Fraud Act and that Ebonyi failed to justify why the properties should not be permanently seized.

The forfeited assets include a 23 room hotel and event centre in Nyanya Gwandara, a warehouse and sachet water factory in Karu, two office buildings, a primary school, and over N1 million found in a bank account.

According to the EFCC, Ebonyi was arrested in 2023 over an alleged N1.3 billion fraud scheme. Investigations revealed he used Theobarth Global Foundation to promote a fake $20 billion grant, falsely linked to the Ford Foundation.

Victims, including individuals and organisations, were reportedly lured into paying N1.8 million each for registration and participation, under the guise of benefiting from the non existent grant.

The anti graft agency said the scheme generated about N1.39 billion from unsuspecting victims. It also confirmed that the Ford Foundation had no affiliation with Ebonyi or his organisation and publicly disclaimed any connection.