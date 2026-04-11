Prof Joash Amupitan Has No Account On X,Disregard Partisan Fabrications..INEC

INEC CHAIRMAN HAS NO ACCOUNT ON X, DISREGARD PARTISAN FABRICATIONS

The attention of the Office of the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been drawn to a malicious and coordinated campaign of calumny circulating on social media. The false claim alleges that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has, in the past, endorsed a partisan post on the platform X (formerly Twitter).





The Commission wishes to state categorically that this allegation is entirely baseless, a total fabrication, and a figment of the imagination of its purveyors. For the avoidance of doubt, the INEC Chairman does not own or operate any personal account on X. He has at no time engaged in partisan commentary, nor has he ever associated himself with any political leaning or activity in his private or public capacity.





This contrived X post is a desperate attempt to impugn the integrity and neutrality of the Chairman at a critical period when the Commission is focused on significant electoral reforms and preparations for upcoming polls. It is a needless distraction designed to stir public distrust in the electoral umpire.





Beyond this partisan mischief, the Commission is aware that cybercriminals have been on the prowl, utilising fake social media accounts in the Chairman’s name to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. We wish to place it on record that several of such fraudulent accounts had been identified and reported to security agencies in the past. This latest fabrication is merely a continuation of a criminal pattern aimed at exploiting the Commission’s profile for illicit gains.





The Commission will not fold its arms while the character of its leadership is being assassinated by digital imposters and mischief-makers. We wish to notify the public that we are working in close collaboration with relevant security agencies and cyber-intelligence units to track and identify the individuals or groups behind this identity theft and misinformation.





Let it be clearly understood that the Commission will ensure that these imposters face the full wrath of the law. Identity theft and the dissemination of deepfake or forged social media interactions are criminal offenses under the Cybercrimes Act. Those responsible for this mischief will be tracked and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others who believe the digital space is a safe haven for criminality.





The general public is hereby urged to disregard this falsehood in its entirety. We will continue to disseminate official information regarding the Commission and the Chairman’s activities only through our verified institutional channels and formal press statements.





The Commission remains undeterred and fully committed to its mandate of delivering free, fair, and credible elections for all Nigerians.





E-Signed:





Adedayo Oketola

Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman

Abuja, Nigeria.

10th April, 2026