Security Operatives Nab Notorious Criminals, Bandits Terrorising Rivers Community

Security operatives in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State have arrested two suspected criminals linked to a series of criminal activities, including the theft of a vehicle within the area.

The arrest followed a directive by the Chairman of Eleme LGA, Hon. Obariollormate Ollor, who, at the inception of his administration, declared zero tolerance for criminality and vowed that the council would no longer serve as a safe haven for lawbreakers.

Acting on this mandate, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the council, Mr. Greg Emere, alongside his team, launched a coordinated security operation tagged “Operation Red Alert,” aimed at flushing out criminal elements across the LGA.

According to reports , the suspects had been on the radar of security operatives since April 5, 2026, when a stolen Toyota Corolla was discovered hidden along the New Road axis in Onne. Subsequent investigations reportedly traced the crime to the arrested individuals, prompting an intensive manhunt.

The suspects were eventually apprehended after weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crimes.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for prosecution, emphasizing that the council remains committed to upholding the rule of law.

Officials also reiterated that there would be no room for jungle justice in Eleme, assuring residents that due legal processes would be followed while efforts to rid the area of criminal elements continue.