EFCC Arrests Fake Lawyer In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Ikoyi, Lagos have commenced an investigation of a suspected fake lawyer, John Anoruo, for possession of a forged seal of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

Anoruo, who operates a legal and educational consultancy in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, was arrested by EFCC operatives on Monday, April 20, 2026.

His case began after he submitted a petition dated September 22, 2025 to the EFCC, on behalf of his clients, against the management of a company, Global West Vessel Specialist Nigeria Limited.

However, investigations revealed that both the petition and the subsequent Letter of Withdrawal dated March 5, 2026, bore a forged seal of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, which Anoruo confessed to have obtained from an undisclosed business centre in Lagos.

During investigations,the 55-year-old claimed that although he obtained a Law degree in 2018 from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, through evening classes, he did not attend the Nigerian Law School.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.