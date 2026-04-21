Appeal Court Slams Abure, Dismisses Suit As Frivolous, Affirms Nenadi Usman As Labour Party Chairman

In a decisive judgment that could reshape the internal power dynamics of the Labour Party ahead of future elections, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by former National Chairman, Julius Abure, describing his suit as “frivolous and devoid of merit.”

The ruling, delivered on April 21, 2026, by a three-man panel of justices, not only upheld the earlier decision of the Federal High Court but also reaffirmed the recognition of the interim leadership of the party led by Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwokocha as Interim National Chairman and Interim National Secretary respectively.

In a unanimous verdict, the appellate court ruled that Abure’s appeal lacked substance and failed to present any credible legal argument to overturn the earlier judgment.

The justices emphasized that the matter of constituting an interim leadership falls strictly within the internal affairs of the Labour Party, thereby limiting the scope of judicial interference.

According to the court, the original suit filed at the lower court was directed against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not against the internal workings of the party—making the appeal fundamentally flawed.

In a strongly worded rebuke, the Court of Appeal also took issue with an earlier interim order issued by a Nasarawa State High Court judge against Senator Nenadi Usman.

The appellate court described the order as “reckless” and declared that the judge acted outside his jurisdiction, thereby rendering the directive invalid in law.

Legal analysts say this aspect of the judgment sends a strong signal against judicial overreach in political matters, especially those relating to party administration.

In what observers consider a significant deterrent against what the court views as abuse of judicial process, the panel imposed a cost of ₦10 million against Abure.

The fine underscores the court’s position that the appeal was not only weak but also unnecessary, further reinforcing the legitimacy of the interim leadership arrangement.

The ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications for the Labour Party as it navigates internal restructuring and prepares for future political contests.

By affirming the leadership of Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwokocha, the court has effectively settled a major leadership dispute that has lingered within the party.

Political observers believe the judgment could stabilize the party’s structure, strengthen its organizational coherence, and reposition it ahead of the 2027 general elections.



