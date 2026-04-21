Army Arrest IPOB Kingpin Behind Killing Of Policeman In Delta

In a sustained offensive and concerted efforts to rid the South East and environs of criminal elements, troops of Sector 2, Operation UDO KA operating in the ongoing Operation EASTERN SANITY in Ebonyi State have successfully arrested a notorious Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) kingpin popularly known as 'Calamity' and four others during a raid on the terrorists' hideout in Nwofe, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, in the early hours of today, 21 April 2026.

The operation was conducted following credible intelligence that linked the suspect and his cohort to the killing of a police officer and the injury of another during an attack at Okuku-Igbo in Oshimili North LGA, Delta State on 26 February 2026. During that attack, the assailants carted away two AK-47 rifles.

In an attempt to evade arrest after intensified security operations in Delta State, “Calamity” and his men relocated to Ebonyi State to look for a safe haven and established a new criminal camp to continue their violent activities.

Acting on actionable intelligence, troops stormed the hideout and apprehended five suspects, including the commander (Calamity) and 4 other suspects who are also key members of IPOB/ESN.

At the time of arrest, “Calamity” was found in possession of a black handbag containing five mobile phones and numerous keys. Additional exhibits recovered included a black Kcsanya motorcycle. The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation to dismantle the wider network of criminal collaborators and recover other weapons hidden by the group.

This successful operation underscores the determination of the Nigerian Armed Forces in collaboration with other security agencies to neutralize terrorist threats, restore peace, and protect law-abiding citizens across the region.

The military reiterates its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and calls on members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely information that will aid ongoing operations.