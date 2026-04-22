El-Rufai To Remain In ICPC Custody Till June

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court has deferred the bail application of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to the first week of June 2026.

El-Rufai is currently being prosecuted on several counts relating to alleged financial impropriety and abuse of office by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Speaking with journalists after the session, El-Rufai’s counsel, Ukpon Akpan, faulted the continued postponement of the bail hearing by the presiding judge, describing it as “politically motivated”.

The former governor reportedly arrived at the court around 9 a.m. in a convoy, accompanied by officials of the ICPC and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

During the proceedings, El-Rufai’s supporters assembled outside the courtroom, while security agencies maintained order and restricted movement around the court vicinity.

The development means that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain will remain in custody till June, when the court will decide whether to grant him bail, or keep him in detention.