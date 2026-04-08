Ras Kimono's Family Raises Alarm Over Attempts To Steal Landed Property By Ex Wife

RAS KIMONO PROPERTY IS NOT FOR SALE!

Estate of Late Ras Kimono Issues Warning Over Fraudulent Sale Of Property In Ogun State

The family and authorized representatives of the Estate of the late Ras Kimono have issued a formal warning to the general public regarding a fraudulent property transaction involving land belonging to the deceased.

It has come to the attention of the Estate that one Sybil Amuta, also known as Sybil Onwubuya Ekure, has been falsely presenting herself as the lawful wife of the late Ras Kimono and, under this misrepresentation, has purportedly sold one plot of land from the Estate’s property located in Ota, Ogun State.

The said transaction, reportedly concluded on March 17, 2026, involved the sale of the plot for ₦15,000,000 (Fifteen Million Naira), with payment made into an account bearing the name Sybil Onwubuya Ekure.





The Estate wishes to state unequivocally that:

• Sybil Amuta (aka Sybil Onwubuya Ekure) is the former spouse of the deceased, with their marriage having been legally dissolved in August 2005.

• At the time of his passing, the late Ras Kimono was legally married to Ms. Cynthia Dumas (since 2007).

• The said individual has no legal authority or mandate to act on behalf of the Estate or to dispose of any of its assets.





As such, the purported sale of the property is unauthorized, invalid, and of no legal effect.





It is therefore particularly concerning that this same Sybil who funds were raised for in the United States of America to facilitate her and her children’s attendance for their father’s funeral which never happened after she pocketed the funds and never showed up for her supposed “husband’s” funeral neither has she or any of her children visited the burial site of our late father comes back several years after his demise to lay claim to and dispose off property forming part of the Estate which the family intends to preserve and develop in honour of his memory and legacy.





The Estate further warns that there are indications the said individual may attempt to sell the remaining plot of land, and all prospective buyers, agents, and members of the public are strongly advised to refrain from entering into any transaction with her regarding any property belonging to the Estate.





Any person or entity engaging in such dealings does so at their own risk and may be subject to legal proceedings, including recovery actions and claims for damages.





The Estate remains committed to protecting the legacy and assets of the late Ras Kimono and will pursue all necessary legal remedies against any unauthorized dealings.





Signed:

Ogechukwu N Onwubuya Kimono(Daughter)