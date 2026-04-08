Man Died While Acting Passion Of Christ In Cross River

For years, the faithful at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area in Cross River State, gathers every Good Friday to witness a familiar face carry the cross.

Michael Obetan, fondly called “English Man”, did not just act the role of Jesus Christ, he lived it with a quiet devotion that made the annual Passion Play deeply personal for many.

But this year, the story ended differently. The 40-year-old 2012 Mass Communication graduate of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) stepped onto the stage as he always did, committed, prepared, and reverent.

According to church members, it was a role he had embodied year after year, becoming almost inseparable from the solemn ritual of Good Friday.

Then, in a moment that has left an entire community in shock, tragedy struck.

Eyewitnesses say the incident occurred during a dramatic sequence involving simulated gunpowder effects.

What was meant to heighten the realism of Christ’s suffering reportedly went horribly wrong, as the discharge accidentally struck Obetan in the head while he was still on stage.

A source said “Every year on Good Friday, Mike always takes part in the Passion of Christ drama, playing the role of Jesus. No one imagined this would be the outcome.”

What followed was a desperate race against time. Friends and parishioners rushed him to the Federal Medical Centre in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. But as his condition worsened, he was referred onward to Enugu for more advanced care. The journey, however, ended in heartbreak.

“A close friend who was with him confirmed that Mike passed away on arrival in Enugu,” another source disclosed.

In death, as in life, Obetan left behind a story layered with haunting symbolism.

Just weeks before the incident, on March 23, 2026, he had shared a reflective piece on his Facebook page titled “When Life Feels Like a Closed Tomb,” authored by Fr. Linus Olom.

The message, drawn from John 11:1-45, told the story of Lazarus, a reminder that even in moments of despair, resurrection and hope remain possible.

The post has since taken on a chilling resonance.

It spoke of God’s timing, of pain, and of the call to “come out” from life’s darkest placeswords that friends now read with a mixture of grief, confusion, and painful introspection.

Social media has since been flooded with emotional tributes, many struggling to make sense of the loss.One user, El-donal Obetan, poured out her grief and questioned: “Uncle Mike, did you actually see this before now? If yes, why didn’t you discuss this with anyone or your spiritual father rather than throwing the family in shambles?

“You made us lose our appetite and nothing seems interesting anymore. Death came calling and you couldn’t resist… Have you thought about Dad, Mom, your extended family and loved ones? Bro Mike, why?”

Beyond the stage and beyond the church, those who knew him describe a man who was more than a performer, a pillar, a steady support system, and a dependable presence within his family and community.

Now, in a cruel twist of fate, a man who spent years portraying sacrifice and resurrection has become the center of a story marked only by loss.

And in Ugep, this Easter, the silence after the final scene feels heavier than ever.