BON Chairmans:Tony Akiotu Releases Five Points Agenda

Former Group Managing Director of Daar Communications Tony Akiotu has released his manifestos as he continues his campaign to led the Broadcast Association of Nigeria
FOCUSED MANIFESTO – SHC TONY AKIOTU FOR BON CHAIRMAN
(Abridged Version)
Dear Colleagues,
Following wide consultations, my vision for BON is anchored on continuity, collaboration, and practical progress. If elected Chairman, I will focus on five achievable priorities that can deliver visible benefits to members:
1️⃣ *Industry Sustainability*
Promote cost-reduction strategies through energy partnerships, infrastructure sharing, and financing support initiatives to help stabilise stations and protect jobs.
2️⃣ *Constructive Digital Transition*
Work closely with the NBC and stakeholders to ensure the digital switchover strengthens broadcasters, protects investments, and expands opportunities for members.
3️⃣ *Skills & Training Modernisation*
Champion practical industry training in digital broadcasting, newsroom convergence, streaming, and emerging technologies to keep BON members competitive.
4️⃣ *Content Collaboration*
Encourage voluntary cooperation among members through shared coverage opportunities, joint productions, and knowledge exchange to reduce costs and widen reach.
5️⃣ *BON National Development Lecture Series*
Introduce a respected BON platform for dialogue on national development, positioning our association as a thought leader in shaping Nigeria’s future.
My commitment is simple: focused leadership, achievable goals, and measurable progress.
Together, we can strengthen BON and secure a resilient future for Nigerian broadcasting.
SHC Tony Anegbe Akiotu
For Chairman, BON