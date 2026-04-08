Why President Tinubu Missed Commissioning Of Lagos Bridge Despite Being In Lagos..Aide

The Special Adviser to the President on Public Communications and Orientation, Sunday Dare, has explained that President Bola Tinubu was unable to attend a scheduled project inauguration in Lagos due to ongoing security briefings.

Dare disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, stating that the President prioritised national security developments over the event.

According to him, “Yes, the president is in Lagos, and I’m sure beyond the pictures, you know that the president has been busy with state matters.”

He added that recent security concerns across parts of the country required the President’s attention, noting, “You will know the last 10 days, right from the attack in Jos, we’ve seen the developments.”

Dare said Tinubu had been “busy taking constant briefs” and “has to prioritise when it comes to state matters, especially security.”

The presidential aide further explained that the President remained actively engaged with security agencies, saying he was “monitoring development, working with the intelligence community, and taking constant security briefs.”