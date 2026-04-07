Popular Veteran Actor " Clarus " Of Masquerade Sitcom Is Dead

This was a post by his fellow actor Tony Akposheri on his death

Today, my heart is heavy.

Davis Ofor, fondly known as Davis Ofor, our own Clarus from New Masquerade, is gone.

We crossed into the New Year together, laughing, talking, sharing memories, and speaking hopefully about the days ahead. We spoke about life, about plans, about how far we had come. None of us knew that time was already counting differently for you.

Life, as always, had its own plans.

You were more than a familiar face on screen. You were a friend, a brother, a man with warmth, humor, and a presence that could light up any space. Knowing you personally was a gift I will always be grateful for.





It is hard to believe that the voice I heard not long ago is now a memory. Hard to accept that someone so full of life can suddenly become a story we tell.

Rest well, my friend.

You came, you gave joy, you made your mark, and you will never be forgotten.

Dr Tony Akposheri.