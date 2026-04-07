Popular Veteran Actor " Clarus " Of Masquerade Sitcom Is Dead

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 Popular Veteran Actor " Clarus " Of Masquerade Sitcom Is Dead

This was a post by his fellow actor Tony Akposheri on his death

Today, my heart is heavy.

Davis Ofor, fondly known as Davis Ofor, our own Clarus from New Masquerade, is gone.

We crossed into the New Year together, laughing, talking, sharing memories, and speaking hopefully about the days ahead. We spoke about life, about plans, about how far we had come. None of us knew that time was already counting differently for you.

Life, as always, had its own plans.

You were more than a familiar face on screen. You were a friend, a brother, a man with warmth, humor, and a presence that could light up any space. Knowing you personally was a gift I will always be grateful for.


It is hard to believe that the voice I heard not long ago is now a memory. Hard to accept that someone so full of life can suddenly become a story we tell.

Rest well, my friend.

You came, you gave joy, you made your mark, and you will never be forgotten.

Dr Tony Akposheri.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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