Former South East Governors Form Union , Commend Tinubu

A new platform bringing together experienced leaders has been formed in Southeast, Nigeria.

The Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi, CON, joined other former governors in Enugu to formally launch the South East Former Governors Forum.

Speaking after the forum’s maiden meeting, Senator Umahi explained the purpose of the forum:

“You must have been wondering what is going on. What was going on and is still going on is that we now have the birth of a forum of former South East governors. Today, the April 7, 2026.”

“Many of the former governors, some are outside the country for medical checkup and some engagement but in our next meeting, we are sure that over 90 percent of the former governors of South East will be in attendance.”

According to him, the forum is meant to work hand-in-hand with serving governors:

“The body is to support our presiding governors of South East and advise them on key zonal and national matters.

The forum shall be for all former governors, irrespective of party affiliation, so far they have been governor in South East.”

He also commended current governors in the region:

“We commend the great works that our governors of South East are doing for the benefit of our people.”

The forum praised President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for ongoing development across the country, especially in infrastructure:

“We commend Mr. President, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR very highly for all the appointments, some of them very key, that is given to sons and daughters of South East, and for infrastructural revolution in South East, just like what he’s doing in other regions of the country.

We also thank Mr. President for the assistance to the governors of South East. We are grateful to Mr. President.”

He further stated:

“We boldly say that all the governors of South East are supporting Mr. President reelection and we will continue to give them support.”

Looking ahead, he said more former governors will join in the coming weeks:

“Our next meeting, will embrace most of the former governors, in the next weeks.”

He added that the forum will engage with current governors to strengthen cooperation across the region.

The forum later paid courtesy call to the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah.

Among those present at the meeting were HE Dr. Sullivan Chime, HE Chief Martin Elechi, HE Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, HE Dr. Chris Ngige, and HE Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.







