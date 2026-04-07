Windstorm Damage Multi-billion Naira Bus Station Built By Wike In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
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A windstorm has damaged some parts of the Kugbo Bus Terminal, Nyanya, Abuja recently built by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike 

The windstorm, which occured during a heavy rainfall a few hours ago,  also caused damage to the Nyanya pedestrian bridge and some buildings in the area.







From preliminary reports, no one was injured, and no vehicle was damaged. 

To prevent breakdown of law and order, as well as free flow of traffic, the FCT Minister,  Nyesom Wike, has directed that security men be deployed to the scene, while immediate action will be taken towards fixing the damages caused by the windstorm.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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