Windstorm Damage Multi-billion Naira Bus Station Built By Wike In Abuja

A windstorm has damaged some parts of the Kugbo Bus Terminal, Nyanya, Abuja recently built by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The windstorm, which occured during a heavy rainfall a few hours ago, also caused damage to the Nyanya pedestrian bridge and some buildings in the area.









From preliminary reports, no one was injured, and no vehicle was damaged.

To prevent breakdown of law and order, as well as free flow of traffic, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed that security men be deployed to the scene, while immediate action will be taken towards fixing the damages caused by the windstorm.