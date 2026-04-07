Kebbi Speaker Dies In Egypt

The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Zuru, is dead.

Zuru died on Monday night in an Egyptian hospital where he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

His death was confirmed by sources close to the Kebbi State Government, although details surrounding his illness were not disclosed.

Until his death, he represented Zuru Constituency in the state assembly and was regarded as a key figure in the legislature.

Confirming the development, an aide to the governor on Communication and Strategy, Idris Zuru, described the incident as shocking.

“The death of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman Zuru, came to us as a rude shock. It is a painful loss not only to Kebbi State but to the entire nation,” he said.

He added that further details would be provided by the government.

“We are still gathering full details surrounding his passing. The government will make an official statement and announce burial arrangements in consultation with the family,” Zuru stated.





Further announcements on funeral arrangements are expected from the state government and the family.