Kebbi Speaker Dies In Egypt

byCKN NEWS -
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The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Zuru, is dead.

Zuru died on Monday night in an Egyptian hospital where he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

His death was confirmed by sources close to the Kebbi State Government, although details surrounding his illness were not disclosed.

Until his death, he represented Zuru Constituency in the state assembly and was regarded as a key figure in the legislature.

Confirming the development, an aide to the governor on Communication and Strategy, Idris Zuru, described the incident as shocking.

“The death of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman Zuru, came to us as a rude shock. It is a painful loss not only to Kebbi State but to the entire nation,” he said.

He added that further details would be provided by the government.

“We are still gathering full details surrounding his passing. The government will make an official statement and announce burial arrangements in consultation with the family,” Zuru stated.


Further announcements on funeral arrangements are expected from the state government and the family.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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