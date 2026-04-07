I Went Through Hell Under Gov Amosun..Sen Gbenga Daniel

Former governor of Ogun State and senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, recounted the political rivalry that once existed between him and his successor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, saying that he went through hell under what he described as his “enfant terrible successor.”

Daniel said that at the centre of the political differences was the fact that Amosun was in a hurry to become governor, adding that there was nothing anyone, including himself, could do to stop his dream.

Daniel said that because he had not been seen to support Amosun’s governorship ambition, the former governor wasted no time moving against him and subjecting him to a witch-hunt when he eventually succeeded him in May 2011.

He, however, said Daniel the duo had mended fences, put past political fights behind them, and are now focused on working for the further development of the state and the country at large.

Daniel disclosed this on Monday in his short remarks during his 70th birthday thanksgiving service held at Abraham’s Tabernacle, Sagamu.

The thanksgiving had in attendance the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, represented by his wife, Mrs Bola Obasanjo, Governor Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Osun State Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, former Governor Amosun, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, Alake and paramount ruler of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Daniel said, “Let me appreciate the former governors who are here, especially the one they call Ajiri, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, an enfant terrible successor of mine.

“He showed me hell, but we thank God, with the prayers of our clergymen, he has repented.

“Sen Ibikunle, thank you very much. We started the race together, but you were too much in a hurry to be governor. That was what happened.

“It is people like you that we call Ajagungbade.

You fought for the crown, and you got it and became the governor, and there is nothing anyone can do about it. I wish you well, and I thank you sincerely for coming.”

Daniel and Amosun were political allies, and while the senator was serving his first term as the governor of the state from 2003 to 2007, Amosun, elected on the same platform of PDP, was representing Ogun Central at the Senate.

However, Daniel’s eyes on the second term reportedly made the two political allies fall apart in the build-up to the 2007 governorship election.

Amosun pulled away from the PDP and contested against Daniel on the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party but lost the election to Daniel, who was then seeking his second term.

Amosun eventually succeeded Daniel after clinching his governorship victory in the 2011 election, defeating Gboyega Isiaka of the Peoples Party of Nigeria, who was backed by Daniel.

Amosun, on assumption of office in May 2011, launched a probe of his predecessor’s administration, leading to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charging Daniel to court on financial embezzlement to the tune of N7bn.

After years of standing trial, the court case was struck out, and Daniel was discharged and acquitted of about 15 charges levelled against him.

Daniel appreciated the large turnout of people for the ceremony, saying that he was happy that the people came out in large numbers to reciprocate his leadership in the state for over 25 years.

He declared that the future of the country is very bright and called on the people to continue to support the purposeful leadership of President Bola Tinubu, who he said remained committed to making the country great once again.

Ministering at the special birthday service, Pastor Adeboye described Daniel as “quite an exceptional politician and original Omoluwabi.”

Adeboye said, having lived in Ogun State since 1983, he could, without fear or favour, disclose that Daniel has carved a niche for himself as he never played politics with the church.

“If you are looking for original Omoluwabi, Gbenga Daniel is one, and people like him are quite few. That is why when he approached me and said that I would be the one to say a few words during his 70th birthday, I said I would alter my busy schedule and be there.

“I respect you, sir; the Redeemed Christian Church of God respect you and wishes you a happy 70th birthday,” Adeboye said.

Taking his message from Psalm 90 vs 12, Adeboye urged the people to be conscious of their sojourn in life, because they are bound to give account of their deeds one day before their Maker.

He explained that those who want to end well after their sojourn on earth must fear God, prioritise holiness and accept the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Saviour.

In his address, Governor Abiodun hailed Daniel’s invaluable contributions to both governance and national development.

He said, “As governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel brought energy and purpose to governance, laying foundations that continue to support growth and development across our state.”

The governor added that Daniel had continued to serve with the same passion and sense of responsibility as the senator representing Ogun East, contributing meaningfully to legislation, representation and the advancement of his constituents.

Congratulating the former governor on reaching the 70-year milestone, Abiodun prayed that Daniel would continue to grow stronger as he continues to devote the rest of his life to serving humanity.



