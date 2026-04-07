FG Budgets N135bn For 2027 Election Lawsuits

The Federal Government has proposed N135.22bn in the 2026 budget for what it described as “Electoral Adjudication and Post Election Provision,” pointing to a fresh multi-billion-naira commitment to managing disputes and obligations that typically trail Nigeria’s elections.

The provision was contained in the House of Representatives Order Paper for March 31, 2026, which carried the report on the 2026 Appropriation Bill, as seen by The PUNCH on Monday.

Within this framework, the N135.22bn provision for post-election matters indicates that the government expects ongoing fiscal pressure from election-related legal disputes, settlements, and administrative processes.