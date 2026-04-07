2027 :Buhari's Son Declares Interest For House Of Reps Seat

Son of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf has indicated interest in running for a House of Representatives seat in the 2027 poll.

This was contained in a letter dated 3 April 2026, titled: “Expression of interest to contest for the seat of House of Representatives, Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua Federal Constituency.”

It read, “With all respect, I am extremely delighted to write and inform you of my intention to contest for the seat of House of Representatives at the above-mentioned constituency (Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua), under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following wide consultations, Yusuf Buhari, the son of our late boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, has informed stakeholders of his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat for Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua constituency under the All Progressives Congress. pic.twitter.com/orBzBs0sVz

— Bashir Ahmad, OON (@BashirAhmaad) April 6, 2026

“After wide consultations, I wish to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives, Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua, as my contribution to ensure good and qualitative leadership.

“Your support will help my ambition to succeed, to bring infrastructural development as well as human capital development to the people of this constituency.

“While expecting your full support and encouragement, I wish you all the very best in all your undertakings.”

In a post on his X page, Bashir Ahmad, former special assistant on digital communications to the late president, confirmed the development, noting that the decision followed extensive consultations with stakeholders.

Buhari’s expression of interest came barely a week after stakeholders of the APC in Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State threw their weight behind him as their preferred candidate for the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua Federal Constituency.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held at the Sandamu Local Government secretariat, which brought together elected officials and political appointees across the constituency.

Addressing participants, the council chairman, Usman Na-Lado, described the endorsement as a collective resolution reached by stakeholders.

He noted that Yusuf’s candidacy was considered suitable based on his perceived capacity and acceptance among party stakeholders.

Na-Lado added that beyond the House of Representatives seat, the meeting also reaffirmed support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dikko Radda as the party’s flag bearers for the presidency and governorship seats, respectively, in the 2027 general elections.