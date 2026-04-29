Peter Obi’s Ex VP Candidate Datti Ahmed Dumps LP For PRP

byCKN NEWS -
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Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, says he is set to leave the party and join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Tuesday, Baba-Ahmed said his decision followed the internal crises and disagreements within the LP, noting that the party has drifted from its original ideals.

“I am leaving the Labour Party tomorrow [Wednesday]. There is more to it. When there was real peace in the Labour Party, was when they posted back,” he said.


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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