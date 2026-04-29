Peter Obi’s Ex VP Candidate Datti Ahmed Dumps LP For PRP

Datti Baba-Ahmed, vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, says he is set to leave the party and join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Tuesday, Baba-Ahmed said his decision followed the internal crises and disagreements within the LP, noting that the party has drifted from its original ideals.

“I am leaving the Labour Party tomorrow [Wednesday]. There is more to it. When there was real peace in the Labour Party, was when they posted back,” he said.



