Leo Stan Ekeh Launch 1,000 Tech University Scholarships For Nigerian Indigent Whizkids

The Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation, in collaboration with TD Africa, Konga Group, Zinox Technologies, and Task Systems, is set to officially launch its highly anticipated scholarship programme aimed at empowering 1,000 exceptional Nigerian indigent whiz-kids in the field of technology. The dedicated application portal, initially scheduled to go live on April 22, will now launch on Monday, April 27, 2026, following final technical enhancements to ensure a seamless, secure, and transparent application experience for prospective candidates nationwide.





This landmark initiative, first announced by Africa’s foremost tech icon and Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, forms part of his unwavering commitment to national development and youth empowerment. The programme was unveiled on February 22, 2025, when Ekeh marked his 70th birthday. Rather than host an elaborate celebration befitting a man of his stature, he chose to channel resources into a cause that would create long-term impact for an economy,, offering university scholarships to indigent but brilliant Nigerian youths to study Computer Science in federal institutions.